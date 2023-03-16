CODY (WNE) — The April 17 jury trial for Carolyn Aune, who is charged with the murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, may be postponed because many of the state’s witnesses are unavailable that week.

Deputy Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield, who represents the state in this case, filed a motion to delay Aune’s jury trial March 8.

The motion was filed following a March 1 motion to rejoin Aune’s case with Moshe Williams, who has also been charged in the murder of Paisleigh Williams.

Hatfield cited at least six witnesses who won’t be able to testify during Aune’s trial if it occurs April 17.

“The following designated expert witnesses, medical witnesses and law enforcement witnesses, are necessary for the prosecution of the state’s case [and] are unavailable during that time,” the motion read.

First on that list included the coroner in Colorado who performed the autopsy of Paisleigh Williams.

The emergency room doctor on duty when Paisleigh arrived at the hospital as well as several pediatricians and at least one police officer were also unavailable for an April 17 trial.

“It is in the best interest of justice that this trial be continued,” the motion read.

Hatfield asked for the trial to be rescheduled, preferably on a date that “will allow all witnesses in this matter enough time to readjust their schedules, and take into account the seasons when travel may be difficult,” the motion read.

The trial is estimated to take at least 10 days, the motion said.

Park County District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield has scheduled a hearing March 16 to address the recently released competency evaluation of Moshe Williams and all outstanding motions still requiring a ruling, including Hatfield’s motion to rejoin and motion to postpone the trial.