Sturgis teen could learn next month if he will be tried as adult in death of Wyoming girl

A South Dakota teenager will likely learn next month whether he will be prosecuted as an adult or a juvenile in the shooting death of a Wyoming girl whose body was found in his home.
At a status hearing Friday in Sturgis, 4th Circuit Judge Kevin Krull set Jan. 24 for what is anticipated to be a day-long transfer hearing in the case of Michael Gavin Campbell, 17, who is charged with killing Shayna Ritthaller, 16, of Upton.
A Meade County, South Dakota, grand jury in October indicted Campbell on alternate counts of first- and second-degree murder in the death of Ritthaler, whose body was found Oct. 7 in the basement of the home the suspect shared with his mother in the Blucksberg Mountain Estates subdivision east of Sturgis.
At his Oct. 17 arraignment, Campbell entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Ritthaler, who went missing Oct. 3 after leaving high school classes in Moorcroft.
Investigators have not revealed details of the relationship between Campbell and Ritthaler. Documents in the case, including a probable cause affidavit supporting Campbell’s arrest, were sealed by the court.
However, during Campbell’s initial court appearance in October, Meade County State’s Attorney Michele Bordewyk, arguing for Campbell to remain in custody under a $1 million bond, said Ritthaler was shot after an argument with the suspect became violent.
Before Friday’s hearing at the Meade County Courthouse in Sturgis, Campbell’s attorneys, Steven Titus of Gillette, and George Grassby of Rapid City, said a motion has been filed to suppress statements Campbell to made to investigators before his arrest on Oct. 7.
Titus said Campbell was not read his Miranda rights before being interviewed for about 30 minutes outside a Deadwood casino, where he worked.
If all statements Campbell made to investigators prior to the arrest are deemed to have been illegally obtained, then all evidence in the case would have to be thrown out, Titus said after the hearing.
“We’re going to be litigating that very hard,” Titus said.
While Campbell is currently charged as an adult, the maximum penalties he faces as a minor upon conviction for either charge is life in prison with a possibility of parole and a $50,000 fine.
If the case is transferred to juvenile court, all further proceedings would exclude the public.
Campbell remains in custody at the Juvenile Services Center in Rapid City.