Subject of Amber Alert was found outside Rock Springs when kidnappers' car broke down
breaking top story

Subject of Amber Alert was found outside Rock Springs when kidnappers' car broke down

Derrick Rodriguez

Derrick Rodriguez

 Idaho Falls Police

Wyoming Highway Patrol located the missing child who prompted an Amber Alert after finding the kidnappers’ vehicle broken down near Rock Springs on Saturday morning.

The highway patrol provided more information Tuesday about the alert that was activated late Friday and canceled Saturday.

The boy, 10-year-old Derrick Rodriguez, was found unharmed after a trooper responded to a tip about a car broken down on Wyoming 430. After recognizing the vehicle from the alert’s description, the trooper detained the driver until he admitted to having both the boy and his mother inside.

Friday’s alert warned that the boy was likely being taken from his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Colorado through Wyoming. Idaho Falls authorities said he may have been taken by his mother, Gabriella Rodriguez, without permission.

Later, authorities found small amounts of both marijuana and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Rodriguez and the other kidnapper, Eugene Trujillo, now face several criminal charges including kidnapping, interference with custody, and child endangerment. Rodriguez has also been charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance, her third offense.

The boy has been released to the Wyoming Department of Family Services. The incident remains under investigation by state and local authorities.

