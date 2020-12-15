Subject of Amber Alert was found outside Rock Springs when kidnappers' car broke down

Wyoming Highway Patrol located the missing child who prompted an Amber Alert after finding the kidnappers’ vehicle broken down near Rock Springs on Saturday morning.

The highway patrol provided more information Tuesday about the alert that was activated late Friday and canceled Saturday.

The boy, 10-year-old Derrick Rodriguez, was found unharmed after a trooper responded to a tip about a car broken down on Wyoming 430. After recognizing the vehicle from the alert’s description, the trooper detained the driver until he admitted to having both the boy and his mother inside.

Friday’s alert warned that the boy was likely being taken from his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Colorado through Wyoming. Idaho Falls authorities said he may have been taken by his mother, Gabriella Rodriguez, without permission.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Later, authorities found small amounts of both marijuana and methamphetamine in the vehicle.