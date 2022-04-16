Sublette County educator fired after misconduct allegations surface

A Sublette County educator has been terminated after allegations of misconduct against him surfaced.

David Shaw, the now-former special education director for Sublette County School District No. 1, was placed on administrative leave Monday after the district learned of the allegations, according to a Friday news release.

He was fired on Thursday following a school board vote, the release from the district and Sublette County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the statement, administrators received a voicemail Monday from “an unidentified male caller” making allegations about Shaw. The caller then emailed a video of Shaw after being contacted by school resource officers. The district then immediately put Shaw on leave.

The incident is being investigated by the San Diego Police Department since the allegations took place there, sheriff’s spokesperson Travis Bingham said Friday. Bingham said it’s unlikely there will be charges brought against Shaw in Sublette County. San Diego police did not return a request for comment by press time.

According to a 2021 post by Shaw on the district’s website, he joined the district around 2016 as a special education teacher at Skyline Academy and later became the school’s principal.

The Pinedale Roundup reported that after one of its reporters showed trustees photos from the video during the Thursday board meeting, the agenda was amended to include an executive session, which occurs away from the public. According to the Roundup, board members returned from the session and voted unanimously to fire Shaw “on the recommendation of the Superintendent (Harris) effective immediately.”

Harris did not return a request for comment Friday.

The Roundup reported a school board member said the man in the video was Shaw.

The 36-minute video, posted to the YouTube channel “People v. Preds,” accuses a man identified as "David" of trying to meet with someone he thought was a 14-year-old. "David" denies the meeting and walks away as the man follows him and calls him names.

“I’m filming so I can see you and expose you to the Internet,” the man is heard saying.

David calls the police while walking, giving a description of himself and the other man. He denies making arrangements with an underage boy throughout the video, and declines to show the man his phone.

