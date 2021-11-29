Supreme Court denies appeal of teen who brought guns to Gillette Middle School

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeal of a teenager serving a lengthy prison sentence for bringing guns to school as part of a plan to shoot classmates and educators.

Attorneys for Dale Warner had argued that a lower court judge put undo weight on a single factor -- the seriousness of the boy's offenses -- when he denied Warner's request to have his case handled in juvenile court.

The Supreme Court, however, concluded the judge did not abuse his discretion. That judge, the court noted, considered the seven required factors when deciding whether to move a case to juvenile court and concluded five weighed against transferring the boy's case to juvenile court.

"The court set forth its factual findings regarding each factor and applied appropriate legal considerations to those findings," the ruling states. "While the district court afforded weight to the seriousness of Mr. Warner’s alleged offenses, it did not place undue weight on that factor."

Warner, who did not follow through with the shooting, is currently serving a prison sentence of 11 to 20 years. Because he's still under age, he's for the time being serving his sentence at a juvenile facility. He will be transferred to an adult prison when he's older.

Warner experienced a difficult upbringing. He was removed from his biological parents three days after his birth and bounced around foster care, with more than 20 different placements, according to the ruling.

He kept sporadic contact with his biological dad, who died on Nov. 9, 2018. Warner attempted suicide in the aftermath. He then consumed "copious amounts" of drugs and alcohol, according to the ruling.

Four days later, Warner developed a plan to kill nine specific people and as many others as he could to honor his biological father, the ruling states. He took two guns and some ammunition from his adoptive father's truck and went to Sage Valley Junior High, where he was attending eighth grade.

Warner told a few students about his plan, and one of them informed the principal, who found Warner in class and peacefully removed one of the guns from him. The other was confiscated in the boy's locker.

Warner was charged as an adult and faced nine counts of attempted first-degree murder -- one for each of the possible victims that he identified to authorities. His attorney sought to move the case to juvenile court, but was denied following a two-day hearing on the matter.

In Wyoming, courts are supposed to consider seven factors when deciding whether to move a case from adult to juvenile court. These include things such as the seriousness of the alleged offense, whether the offense was against people or property and the juvenile's history.

In Warner's case, the judge decided five factors weighed against the transfer, one was neutral and one was slightly in favor of moving the case to juvenile court.

After that determination was made, Warner pleaded guilty last year to possessing a firearm with unlawful intent and assault. His attorneys sought a sentence of eight to 15 years, but the court sided with prosecutors, who wanted a longer term behind bars.

