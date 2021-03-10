Supreme Court rules search of Gillette man's home was unconstitutional

District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke denied the motion, saying that the search was reasonable because the officers had probable cause to arrest Fuller for driving without a registration, eluding and interference, and also because the deputy was engaged in a “hot pursuit” of Fuller — a legal description that requires not only some sort of chase but also involved an emergency that required immediate police action, according to the court.

They did not find that emergency existed in Fuller’s case.

In making his decision to deny the motion to suppress evidence, Rumpke pointed out that having no visible registration and eluding police are “jailable offenses,” and that Fuller “repeatedly and quickly escalated his criminal behavior.”

“In a matter of minutes, (Mr. Fuller) went from not having a properly displayed vehicle registration to trying to elude the police in a vehicle to running away from a deputy sheriff as he attempted to make an arrest. Under these facts, the ‘hot pursuit’ doctrine applies and prohibits rewarding (Mr. Fuller) for escalating his criminal behavior and avoids penalizing law enforcement for apprehending a suspect who by his own actions drew law enforcement into his home,” Rumpke wrote.