Supreme Court says state board can’t investigate coroner

When the Wyoming Supreme Court deemed the dismissal proper, Hayse and Cassidy’s attorneys took on the Wyoming Board of Coroner Standards by asking for Blue to be investigated for misconduct.

The board twice declined the request, stating it fell outside the statutory and administrative duties of the board.

“What we were told at every avenue is that there isn’t a way to enforce ethical behavior from a coroner and that we need to change the law,” Hayse said Tuesday night. “If you get a rogue coroner you are pretty much without any legal recourse.”

In emails obtained by the News&Guide, Wyoming Board of Coroner Standards Chairperson Connie Jacobson said the board exists only to train coroners and make sure they comply with state rules.

The majority of Wyoming Supreme Court justices agreed, concluding the board has authority only to review complaints related to coroner education and training, per Wyoming law.

“Because the board is not authorized to take any action in response to alleged instances of coroner misconduct, it would be pointless to require the board to investigate complaints of coroner misconduct,” Justice Kate Fox stated in the opinion.

Justice Keith Kautz disagreed.