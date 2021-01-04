Suspect identified in Capitol car fire

Authorities in Cheyenne have arrested and charged a man they believe set a car on fire at the Wyoming Capitol complex Saturday morning.

Thomas Swei, identified as the car’s driver at the scene, is detained in the Laramie County Detention Center pending a trial. He has been charged with third-degree arson, meaning the state must prove intent, recklessness or criminal negligence on his behalf.

Local police and Wyoming Highway Patrol officers responded to calls reporting the fire around 7:45 a.m. Saturday. The car had driven close to the Herschler Building, which holds Wyoming’s state government offices, before being set on fire.

Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck said Monday there was no damage to any public property and no personal injuries.

Michael Pearlman, spokesperson for the governor, said in an email Monday that he believes “there was no evidence of political motivation connected to this incident.”

