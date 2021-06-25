Suspect killed, Wyoming Highway patrol trooper injured in exchange of gunfire

A suspect died and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured after exchanging gunfire during a traffic stop Friday.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sinks Canyon Road in Lander, according to the highway patrol. The trooper stopped a suspect, and moments later, they fired at one another.

A statement released by the patrol does not indicate what exactly led to the shooting or who fired first. Details of the investigation are still emerging, the announcement states.

A highway patrol spokesman said the agency was not releasing information Friday about the trooper's current medical condition. The patrol's statement describes the trooper's injuries as serious, but did not offer details.

The matter was turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, which usually investigates police shootings in the state.

