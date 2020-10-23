Sweetwater County man arrested in connection with wife's shooting death

Authorities on Friday arrested a Sweetwater County man in connection with his wife's shooting death in June.

Jason Lee Fletcher, 45, is accused of involuntary manslaughter, and Sweetwater County sheriff's deputies arrested him Friday morning without incident, according to a news release from the agency.

He was jailed at the Sweetwater County Detention Center ahead of his initial court appearance.

Fletcher's wife, Lena Lynn Fletcher, 46, was shot to death at her home on June 29, the release states.

When deputies arrived at the home in the Clearview Acres neighborhood west of Rock Springs, they found her husband straddled over her body, holding a towel over a gunshot wound to her neck, authorities said. She died at the scene.

Fletcher claimed his wife shot herself accidentally or on purpose after a night of heavy drinking, the press release states. But a forensic pathologist ruled her death a homicide.

The investigation that followed found forensic and ballistics evidence that contradicted her husband's statements that she had shot herself, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities ultimately received a warrant for Fletcher's arrest. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

