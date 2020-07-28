Sweetwater County officials investigating bestiality incident, say suspect admitted to sex acts with horses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sweetwater County officials are investigating an incident in which a man is believed to have trespassed on private property to engage in sex acts with horses.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office confirmed the investigation, which it said has been the subject of spreading social media rumors, in a news release Tuesday afternoon. Detectives are looking into at least one alleged incident, which was first reported to the office in late June by a property owner who owns horse corrals in the unincorporated Northpark neighborhood north of Rock Springs.

"The property owner told the deputy that they chained and locked the gate in a certain way when leaving their corral at night," the announcement said. "When the owner returned to the corral the next day, they noticed the gate was chained differently. Given the suspicious circumstance, they set up a trail camera to surveil their corral. Days later, after reviewing photographs captured on the trail camera, the owners discovered someone entering the corral and apparently engaging in sex acts with their horses."

Detectives have identified and interviewed the man in the photographs, the sheriff's office said, and he admitted to trespassing, having sexual intercourse with a mare and digitally penetrating a foal.

Officials believe other animals may have been targeted.