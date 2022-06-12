Sweetwater sheriff disputes ACLU report; group condemns agency's role in ICE program

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is disputing an ACLU report that alleged the agency advocated for inhumane policies and violated civil rights through its participation in a federal immigration enforcement program.

An ACLU press release issued Thursday incorrectly said the office was included in a list of the “54 agencies that are among the most egregious in their violations of people’s civil rights and liberties.” Sweetwater is not on that list.

The sheriff’s office said the claim was “patently false.”

“It's defamatory, and it's a gross misrepresentation of the actual findings in the report,” a statement from spokesperson Jason Mower said Thursday.

Mower said he reached out to the ACLU the day the organization sent out the report and a release specifically naming the SCSO as one of the “most egregious” agencies. As of mid-day Friday, he said he had not heard back.

The sheriff’s office issued their release responding to the report Thursday. It also says the office has never been the subject of a civil rights violation claim resulting from its participation in the federal immigration program.

ACLU spokesperson Janna Farley could not be reached for comment Friday. She told Oil City News that while she recognized the mistake, the ACLU believes no local law enforcement agencies should be working with ICE at all.

The release remained uncorrected on the ACLU Wyoming website as of Sunday afternoon, four days after it was issued.

The report looked at the implementation of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program that allows local law enforcement to identify undocumented immigrants for arrest or potential deportation. It’s dubbed the 287(g) program for the section of the law that authorized it.

The Sweetwater County agency is the only participant in Wyoming, and a statement from Sheriff John Grossnickle said it has participated “on a limited basis” for more than 12 years. In total, 142 agencies across the country participate in the program — and all but 10 of those are sheriff’s offices.

By participating in the program’s Warrant Service Officer model, the county’s jail houses undocumented immigrants convicted of felony-level crimes who are coming out of other prisons or jails. The office’s agreement with ICE allows for stays of less than 48 hours, before they can be transported to an ICE facility in Utah or Colorado, where the deportation process may begin.

Officers have to complete an eight-hour training on authorities and protocol to be credentialed in the program. Mower did not know how many of the SCSO’s officers are credentialed.

Mower said the office does receive money from the Department of Homeland Security for participating in the program, but did not know the exact amount or whether the money is dependent on how many people the office houses for ICE.

The agreement also says that participating staff “must report all encounters with asserted or suspected claims of U.S. citizenship to ICE immediately.”

According to the ACLU, researchers looked through local and national media coverage, ACLU court cases and reports, public records, agency websites and other sources to assess the agencies’ participation in the program.

ACLU’s Farley cited Sheriff Grossnickle’s signing of an April 2021 letter to President Joe Biden advocating for securing the southern border in the face of “threats and dangers presented by illegal immigration.” Two other Wyoming sheriffs — Laramie County’s Danny Glick and then-Natrona County Sheriff Gus Holbrook — also signed the letter, along with nearly 300 others.

“As a constitutional conservative and lifelong registered Republican, Sheriff Grossnickle isn’t going to apologize for opposing illegal immigration and the relaxation by the current presidential administration of our nation’s border and immigration regulation and enforcement,” Mower said in an email Friday.

Farley also cited a lawsuit alleging a deputy slammed a jail inmate against a wall, kneed the inmate in the ribs and thigh and used derogatory names. The inmate was not incarcerated under the ICE program, Mower said. The deputy has denied those claims, and remains the only defendant in the case after a judge dismissed Sweetwater County.

Mower said the department is dismissing the ACLU report and its allegations as “indeed political propaganda,” but that they do not plan to sue for defamation.

Based on the report’s results, the ACLU is recommending that the Biden administration end the program. It was expanded during Donald Trump’s presidency, and continued under Biden despite a campaign promise to “aggressively limit” the program and others like it.

According to their criteria, the report alleges 65% of participating agencies were found with patterns of racial profiling and civil rights violations. Fifty-nine percent of sheriffs, according to the ACLU, were allegedly found to have made "anti-immigrant, xenophobic" statements.

The organization also recommended local and state governments pass legislation ending law enforcement participation.

“The ACLU’s position is clear: eliminate the 287(g) program as a next-step toward abandoning once and for all any semblance or form of border and immigration regulation or enforcement in this country whatsoever,” Mower said in an email. “On that point, we’ll just have to respectfully agree to disagree.”

In fiscal year 2021, ICE data says, participating agencies facilitated more than 150 arrests and 1,613 removals of undocumented immigrants.

The other model, called Jail Enforcement, tasks officers with interviewing arrestees about their immigration status and “removability,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

It’s not unusual for local law enforcement to help out federal agencies. Officers across the country can access a database of records and warrants from police, sheriff’s and investigative departments and often help each other make arrests.

The 287(g) legislation was enacted in 1996. Its stated purpose is to “reduce foreign national criminal offenders released back into the community” and to “safely engage” undocumented immigrants in jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.