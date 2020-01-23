Teen charged as adult in fatal family shooting in Utah

Consuelo Alejandra Haynie and her 12-year-old daughter, Milan, were killed first by multiple rounds. Then 15-year-old Alexis was shot as she returned home about an hour later. The suspect's 14-year-old brother, Matthew, was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head when he came home in the early evening, prosecutors said.

The father, 50-year-old Colin L. Haynie, who was the last to come home, said his son told him that he had planned to kill everyone in the family except himself, prosecutors said.

The father spoke to police shortly after the quadruple slaying but has not talked to the investigators since, the county attorney said. He has been released from a hospital.

Colin “CJ” Haynie was charged with four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder and five counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

Aggravated murder typically carries the possibility of the death penalty, but prosecutors cannot seek it for minors. The possible prison sentence for a single aggravated murder conviction is 25 years to life.

A funeral for the victims will be held Friday. Alexis Haynie was the goalie on her junior varsity soccer team and loved art and piano, according to an obituary posted Wednesday by the Didericksen Memorial funeral home.