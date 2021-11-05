Teen hit, killed by driver while crossing street in Cheyenne

A driver hit and killed a teenager crossing the street in Cheyenne on Friday, police said.
The 13-year-old was in a crosswalk on Western Hills Boulevard near McCormick Jr. High School when the driver of a Ford Escape hit him.
Cheyenne police said in a statement that the teenager was pronounced dead after being taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.
According to police, the driver stayed on the scene to cooperate with the officers' investigation.
Ellen Gerst
City and crime reporter
