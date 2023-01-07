 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen stabbed outside Cheyenne high school

  • Updated
  • 0

A teenager was stabbed outside of a Cheyenne high school on Friday night, police there said.

The 16-year-old victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, police said in a Saturday statement.

The stabbing took place at about 11 p.m. Friday at South High School. A preliminary investigation indicated that a physical altercation took place near the front entrance.

A suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheyenne police Det. Pendleton at (307) 633-6666.

School resource officers are involved in the investigation and can be contacted regarding concerns or tips, police said.

