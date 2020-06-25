Teen who brought handguns to Gillette middle school receives lengthy sentence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A judge on Thursday sentenced a teenager to serve 11 to 20 years behind bars for bringing two handguns and ammunition to a Gillette middle school in 2018, the boy’s father said.

Dale Warner will be transferred to a juvenile correctional facility in Omaha, Nebraska, to begin serving his sentence, said Scott Warner, the teen’s father.

“He’s relieved that it’s finally over, and we can try to rebuild from here on,” Scott Warner said.

Attorneys for Dale Warner, 15, had asked the Campbell County District Court judge to allow the boy to serve two of his sentences at the same time, which would have effectively reduced the punishment to eight to 15 years’ imprisonment. However, the judge sided with prosecutors, who wanted Warner to serve each of his sentences consecutively.

In November 2018, Dale Warner brought two handguns and ammunition to Sage Valley Junior High, where he was an eighth-grade student. A classmate told the principal, who took the weapons away peacefully.

Prosecutors initially charged Warner, who was 14 at the time, as an adult. He initially face nine counts of attempted first-degree murder — one for each person the teen was accused by authorities of targeting.