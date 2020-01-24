Teen who brought two handguns to Gillette middle school pleads guilty

In response to questions from the judge, Warner said he "took two guns to school with intent to threaten others." He said he took the weapons from his father's truck without his parents' permission. He told the judge that he wanted to threaten everybody in his third-hour eighth-grade English class.

Asked if there was a reason, Warner replied "not really, it just seemed like an easy choice." He added that he wasn't specifically seeking out the six students and one teacher in that class.

"I was suffering a lot of pain from my biological father's death," he told the judge, adding that he wanted attention. His biological father had died in the days before the incident.

"I didn't know how to handle it," Warner said. "So I just took the guns and tried to get myself into jail."

Scott Warner, Dale's adopted father, said afterward that the state of Wyoming wasn't providing the help that his son needed. He said his son had intended to kill himself at school.

"He made a bad decision," he said, adding that "God intervened and saved that kid."

"I just pray this (plea deal) will turn out being something that will actually help my son out and not hurt him," he said.

The hearing was originally scheduled as a pre-trial conference but was changed after a plea deal was arranged.

