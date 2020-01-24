Teen who brought two handguns to Gillette middle school pleads guilty

GILLETTE -- A Gillette teenager who brought two handguns to a Gillette middle school in 2018 pleaded guilty to three lesser charges Friday, setting up a May sentencing hearing and certain imprisonment.
Dale Warner, 15, was in jail garb, with his parents looking on. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and no contest to a charge of aggravated assault. He faces up to five years on each of the possession charges and between three and 10 years on the assault conviction.
He will spend most his prison time in a juvenile detention center in Omaha, Warner's defense attorney told the Star-Tribune. After Warner turns 18, in August 2022, he'll be returned to serve the remainder of his sentence in Wyoming. Depending on sentencing and good behavior, he may be out of prison as early as 2024 but could remain incarcerated through at least 2027.
Warner had been charged with nine counts of attempted first-degree murder stemming from a November 2018 incident in which he brought two guns, ammunition and extra magazines to Sage Valley Junior High. He was disarmed peacefully after a classmate told the principal about the weapons.
He's spent the time since his arrest in jail, with a Campbell County judge holding him on a $275,000 cash-only bond. During his criminal prosecution, Warner was treated as an adult.
In response to questions from the judge, Warner said he "took two guns to school with intent to threaten others." He said he took the weapons from his father's truck without his parents' permission. He told the judge that he wanted to threaten everybody in his third-hour eighth-grade English class.
Asked if there was a reason, Warner replied "not really, it just seemed like an easy choice." He added that he wasn't specifically seeking out the six students and one teacher in that class.
"I was suffering a lot of pain from my biological father's death," he told the judge, adding that he wanted attention. His biological father had died in the days before the incident.
"I didn't know how to handle it," Warner said. "So I just took the guns and tried to get myself into jail."
Scott Warner, Dale's adopted father, said afterward that the state of Wyoming wasn't providing the help that his son needed. He said his son had intended to kill himself at school.
"He made a bad decision," he said, adding that "God intervened and saved that kid."
"I just pray this (plea deal) will turn out being something that will actually help my son out and not hurt him," he said.
The hearing was originally scheduled as a pre-trial conference but was changed after a plea deal was arranged.