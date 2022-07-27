Teenager accused of attempted murder pleads to lesser charges

CHEYENNE (WNE) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Laramie County District Court to two counts of aggravated assault and battery. The charges are linked to his younger cousin’s killing of another teenager last July.

Xavier Sanchez, of Casper, was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He had been accused of working with his cousin, 17-year-old Raymond Sanchez of Cheyenne, to kill 14-year-old Daniel Barlow, and of firing at least one shot at the exterior of Barlow’s apartment building as he fled the scene.

Each count of aggravated assault and battery carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell said during the hearing that the terms of the plea were laid out in a plea agreement, but that document was not publicly available on Tuesday.

Xavier Sanchez remained in custody at the Laramie County jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

The cousins entered not-guilty pleas in February.

Raymond Sanchez was originally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder two weeks ago and faces at least 20 years in prison.

At his July 11 change-of-plea hearing, Raymond Sanchez described how, while under the influence of several substances, he and Xavier, along with Xavier’s friend, went to Barlow’s apartment building, intending to fight Barlow.

When Barlow didn’t come outside, Raymond told Xavier’s friend to knock on Barlow’s door while Raymond and Xavier waited outside the doorway.

When Barlow opened the door, he apparently recognized Raymond, who fired one shot at the door as Barlow slammed it shut. The bullet went through the door and struck Barlow, who died from the injury.