Ten people have died in Wyoming prisons in a year, six from COVID-19

Ten people have died in Wyoming prisons in the last year, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

Six of those deaths among incarcerated people were caused by COVID.

WDOC does not release the cause of death for people who die while in their care, out of concern for their medical privacy. It does perform autopsies on each deceased person to determine the cause, though the results are kept confidential.

Since December 2020, the state penitentiary in Rawlins and the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution have each reported two deaths related to COVID-19.

The honor farm in Riverton and the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle have each reported one.

COVID-19 deaths

The first death in Wyoming prisons attributed to COVID-19 was reported on Jan. 22, after Wyoming spent most of the first year of the pandemic as one of just a handful of states without a prison COVID death.

The department confirmed that that first death was a male inmate who had been incarcerated at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton prior to being hospitalized with the virus and dying on Dec. 22, 2020.

The second Wyoming prison death related to COVID was reported on Mar. 11, and its third on Mar. 27. After that, it was nearly eight months before the fourth was announced in mid-November.

Over the summer and early fall, state prisons saw very few to no cases across all facilities. Starting in mid-September, case numbers again began to rise, mirroring the rest of the state, as the delta variant took hold.

The three most recent COVID deaths in Wyoming prisons were confirmed in the last five weeks, between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. While cases of coronavirus have trended down across the state during that period, cases in prisons — particularly WMCI and the state penitentiary — have spiked this fall and early winter.

The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution experienced the largest COVID-19 surge in the state’s prisons to date starting in October. At its peak, one in three people incarcerated there were positive for the virus.

Much of the virus’ spread inside prison facilities may be attributed to low rates of vaccination among staff, department spokesperson Paul Martin said in the fall.

According to the most recent numbers available, around 40% of prison employees were fully vaccinated, at rates consistent at the time with the rest of the state. Among prison inmates, full vaccination rates reached as much as 64% by the end of July before dipping to 58% in the fall after some vaccinated people left the facilities.

Now, the state penitentiary is coming off of a spike in cases that saw roughly one in four residents there testing positive within a three-week period.

Ten deaths

Since this time last year, WDOC has reported the death of 10 people, all male, in its state prison facilities. Roughly 1,800 people are incarcerated across five facilities in the state, according to the most recent count.

The majority of the deaths, six of 10, came from people who had been incarcerated in Torrington. The facility is home to the state’s prison hospice program.

On Dec. 22, 2020, the department announced that Steven Newport, who was serving a five to seven year sentence at the Wyoming Honor Farm for drug charges, died that same day while hospitalized in Salt Lake City.

In February, WDOC reported that two people incarcerated at the Wyoming State Penitentiary — Stephen Green, 73, and Gary Belden, 67 — died within one week of each other. Both Green and Belden had been at the Carbon County Hospital in Rawlins at the time of their deaths.

Green, serving a life sentence for attempted first-degree murder, died on Feb. 8. Belden had been incarcerated on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault. According to the department, he died on Feb. 15.

Two people incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died in the spring, and another four within a four-week period in the fall.

Clarence Hinckley‘s death was reported on Mar. 27, the day after the third COVID death was confirmed. He was 57, and was serving a five- to 12-year sentence for drug possession before being transported to Wyoming Medical Center prior to his death.

On May 29, the department announced the death of WMCI resident Bruce Leslie, a 57-year-old Casper native who was sentenced to life on a 1999 first-degree sexual assault invasion charge.

After several months without any deaths reported, on Oct. 4 WDOC confirmed that Jerry Tapp died four months after being sentenced for aggravated assault and battery. Tapp, 79, had been at the Community Hospital in Torrington, and was incarcerated at WMCI.

Two weeks later, the department confirmed the death of 71-year-old Desmond Triplett, serving time for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor before being transported to the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff for treatment.

Roughly one week after that, the department announced that WMCI resident Harry Alford, 65, sentenced in North Dakota for first-degree murder, had died on Oct. 29 while at the North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.

Frank Apodaca, who was being treated at the Torrington hospital, was confirmed dead on Nov. 5. He was 66, and had been convicted of third-degree sexual assault and intrusion in Laramie County.

The most recent death confirmed by the department came on Nov. 8, when Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp resident Chris Montoya died while at Wyoming Medical Center.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

