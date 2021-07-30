Ten staff test positive for COVID-19 at Wyoming State Penitentiary

Ten employees at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to data released by the Department of Corrections.

The maximum-security prison has roughly 225 employees, the department said.

After several weeks with no cases across all state prisons, positive results began reappearing earlier in July.

Paul Martin, a spokesperson for WDOC, said the department has no plans to require vaccinations among staff, but they've always encouraged employees to get inoculated against the coronavirus.

"I don't think we even have the legal authority to do that," Martin said when asked if vaccinations will be required at WDOC. "I don't know if we've even looked into that."

Martin estimated between 35% and 40% of WDOC employees are currently vaccinated.

One inmate at the penitentiary also tested positive this week, as well as another at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. Last week, four staff members at WMCI also tested positive.

"It seems to be coming from community spread, not institutional spread," Martin said. "They're picking it up somewhere outside."