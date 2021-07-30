 Skip to main content
Ten staff test positive for COVID-19 at Wyoming State Penitentiary
Ten staff test positive for COVID-19 at Wyoming State Penitentiary

Wyoming State Penitentiary

A decommissioned guard tower at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. 

 Alan Rogers file, Star-Tribune

Ten employees at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to data released by the Department of Corrections. 

The maximum-security prison has roughly 225 employees, the department said.

After several weeks with no cases across all state prisons, positive results began reappearing earlier in July. 

COVID slowly returning to Wyoming prisons

Paul Martin, a spokesperson for WDOC, said the department has no plans to require vaccinations among staff, but they've always encouraged employees to get inoculated against the coronavirus. 

"I don't think we even have the legal authority to do that," Martin said when asked if vaccinations will be required at WDOC. "I don't know if we've even looked into that."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Martin estimated between 35% and 40% of WDOC employees are currently vaccinated. 

Momentum is starting to grow to get more Americans vaccinated and stop the spread of the more infectious Delta variant. President Biden is requiring around 4 million federal workers and contractors to be fully vaccinated, or mask up and face weekly COVID testing. He also wants the Pentagon to develop a plan to require the COVID vaccine to serve in the military. And the president wants local and state governments to offer cash payments of $100 for people to get the shots. President Biden says this isn't about politics.  This is not about red states and blue states. It's literally about life and death. It's about life and death," he said. "That's what it's about. You know, I know people talk about freedom. But I learned growing up, school and my parents, with freedom comes responsibility. Meanwhile, thousands of state employees in the democratic-led states of California, New York and North Carolina are facing vaccine requirements. But Republican governors are trying to be more hands-off.  Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday he won't impose statewide mandates. But he has declared a public health emergency. 

One inmate at the penitentiary also tested positive this week, as well as another at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. Last week, four staff members at WMCI also tested positive.

"It seems to be coming from community spread, not institutional spread," Martin said. "They're picking it up somewhere outside."

Earlier this week, the department confirmed that 64% of inmates had been fully vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen shots. That's high compared to the state at large, which has a vaccination rate of about 33%. 

Staff who test positive have to leave work and complete a period of quarantine. Other than that, Martin said, the facilities aren't planning on taking any further action beyond their current cleaning, masking and distancing procedures.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

