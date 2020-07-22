Ten test positive for COVID-19 at Wyoming State Penitentiary

Ten people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins: three inmates, six health care workers and a staff member. Overall, 876 staff members, contract staffers and inmates were tested there.
The facility is now locked down, in accordance with guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections is currently testing all staff and inmates in its institutions throughout the state. Full results are pending.
Previously, it was announced that a contract health care worker at the prison had tested positive for the virus, which led to the department moving up its plans to test statewide. That testing was initially scheduled for August, but the Wyoming Department of Health recommended doing it sooner.
That worker self-quarantined after testing positive and did not have any exposure to inmates, the Department of Corrections previously said.
The penitentiary is following containment protocol in light of the new positive tests, the department said in a news release Wednesday, and contact tracing has begun.
More information on the department's testing will be made public as it becomes available, the announcement said.
As recently as Thursday, there were no positive coronavirus cases within the Rawlins facility or any Wyoming prison.
In April, a staff member at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk tested positive for the virus. They fully recovered.
Carbon County has confirmed 25 cases of COVID-19, as of Wednesday morning. The county has 17 additional probable cases, or patients who have had direct contact with a laboratory-confirmed coronavirus patient and began exhibiting symptoms.
Last month, 87 inmates returned to Wyoming from a private prison in Mississippi and were tested upon their arrival. None had the coronavirus.
The Department of Corrections said it continues to test and quarantine all newly committed inmates.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.