Ten test positive for COVID-19 at Wyoming State Penitentiary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ten people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins: three inmates, six health care workers and a staff member. Overall, 876 staff members, contract staffers and inmates were tested there.

The facility is now locked down, in accordance with guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections is currently testing all staff and inmates in its institutions throughout the state. Full results are pending.

Previously, it was announced that a contract health care worker at the prison had tested positive for the virus, which led to the department moving up its plans to test statewide. That testing was initially scheduled for August, but the Wyoming Department of Health recommended doing it sooner.

That worker self-quarantined after testing positive and did not have any exposure to inmates, the Department of Corrections previously said.