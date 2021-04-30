Teton County balloon company sued for August crash that injured 12

The lawsuit claims the weather that morning was windy, and dark clouds could be seen to the west. The original complaint in the case also states that the passengers received little safety instruction, other than “don’t fall out,” before taking off. The company’s response denies that claim.

“Usually the only instructions we need are to listen to the pilot and not to exit early,” Wyoming Balloon Company owner Andrew Breffeilh said Friday. “Mostly the conditions are so calm, takeoff and landing are unnoticeable.”

Breffeilh said he thought all signs pointed to smooth flying the morning of the crash. The company regularly cancels flights because of less-than-ideal conditions, he said — in the summer, as many as one out of every three flights may be called off due to wind or bad weather.

The most likely explanation for what happened that day, he said, would be an invisible gust of wind that came when the balloons were already airborne. Winds went from zero to around 25 miles per hour within 10 minutes, Breffeilh said. According to the complaint, the balloon Columbus was in started descending after around half an hour in the air.