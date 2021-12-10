Teton County schools pay quarter-million dollar settlement in mishandled sexual assault lawsuit

A $270,00 settlement has been paid to a Teton County student who accused the district of disregarding her report of sexually assault by a classmate in 2017.

Following the settlement, the case was dismissed in November.

According to the Teton County School District No. 1, the settlement appears to have been paid as a lump sum. The student, identified in the case as “Jane Doe,” will receive a considerably smaller part of that sum once fees and taxes have been taken out.

“It’s never about the money… (victims of sexual assault) want to be heard, and they don’t want this to happen to someone else in the future,” Kaden Canfield, one of Doe’s attorneys, said. “Money doesn’t give them their high school education back, or erase the trauma or the memories.”

The suit was originally filed in federal court in June 2020 against the district’s board, its superintendent Gillian Chapman, Jackson Hole High School principal Scott Crisp and vice principal Daniel Abraham.

It alleged that Doe was raped by another student in 2017, and reported the incident to her parents and JHHS administrators in 2019 after spending time in inpatient treatment for “self-harm behavior.” She was 14 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

The complaint filed by Doe says that the report led to a “hostile educational environment” and “civil rights violations'' under Title IX, the federal provision that protects against gender-based discrimination. Administrators who knew about the alleged assault did not investigate Doe’s claims, the suit states, and a counselor without proper Title IX training was tasked with handling the report.

Several months after Doe reported the assault, the suit states the district conducted a residency check on the student’s home in Alpine and told her family that Doe and her brother could no longer attend Teton County schools.

District spokesperson Charlotte Reynolds said that while it's their policy not to comment on litigation, the district feels that the staff members involved in this case are "dedicated professionals who make serving students a priority."

"We feel that our staff demonstrated commitment to the students, and are doing their best to support each and every student every day," Reynolds said on Friday. "We do put the well-being of our students as our very highest priority."

Doe reportedly began having panic attacks, harming herself and considering suicide following the alleged assault, missing school as a result. After she told a teacher she was uncomfortable sharing a class with her assailant, the complaint states the teacher did nothing to separate them and began calling Doe “princess” in class.

According to the lawsuit, after the alleged assailant was questioned by police, he and his friends began harassing Doe and spreading sexual rumors about her. The suit states they also falsely reported that Doe had made threats of violence, which led her to be investigated rather than the alleged assailant.

Doe was also told she would be moving out of classes shared with him, and that he could not be moved. The suit states she was also asked to sign a no-contact order for the alleged assailant, and was told that certain common areas of the school would be off-limits for her.

In September, a judge ruled in agreement with Doe that the district could be held liable in the case, since it receives federal Title IX funding, and that the defendants had the authority to address and correct the alleged discrimination.

The suit alleges that administrators did not have processes in place to handle the report, and the school district’s staff directory did not list any Title IX coordinator. The coordinator registered with the U.S. Department of Education, the complaint says, no longer worked with the district.

In a meeting with Doe’s mother, administrators reportedly told her that there had been no investigation into the incident, despite stated policies calling for one, and that they did not know who the Title IX coordinator was. The district has since designated a member of its staff to handle Title IX matters.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.