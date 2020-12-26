The appointment of Albany County's new sheriff signals a shift in approach to policing

With his progressive supporters questioning the office’s responsibilities and conservatives looking to expand police power, Appelhans sticks to the books.

“My approach to law enforcement is really to serve and protect. It sounds cliche, but it really is,” he said. “We have an opportunity to partner with people, listen to the community, listen to public and other agency input and make changes if needed.”

Appelhans is careful not to call those changes reforms, but his priorities point to a more progressive approach to policing, one that places a greater emphasis on activities outside of making arrests and writing tickets. One of his top priorities in his new role, in line with protesters’ demands, is implementing training across the department that will give officers tools to de-escalate and resolve crises without resorting to violence.

“We’re really trying to be more transparent with the public and let them know what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” he said, “not just during a big case.”