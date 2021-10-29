Third death at Torrington prison this month confirmed

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington died on Thursday, the Department of Corrections said.

Harry Alford has been hospitalized at the Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley at the time of his death. He was 65 years old, and a native of Richmond, California.

The department does not disclose protected health information for incarcerated people, but will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Alford was serving time for a first-degree murder conviction from North Dakota. He was transferred to WMCI in 2005 as part of an interstate compact.

Alford is the third person to die while incarcerated in Torrington this month. Jerry Thomas Tapp, 79, died on Oct. 4 and Desmond Otto Triplett, 71, died last week.

