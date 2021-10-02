Thirty-nine test positive for COVID-19 in Wyoming prisons

Thirty-nine active cases of COVID-19 were identified in Wyoming prisons as of Friday, according to data from the Department of Corrections.

That's down from the last available count, which found 51 cases in DOC inmates and staff during the week of Sept. 17.

Twenty-three people at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive for coronavirus, including 10 staff members.

Nine cases — one employee, eight inmates — were found at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk.

The Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton reported three cases, one from staff. The state penitentiary in Rawlins and the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle both found two, one inmate and employee at each facilities.

As of mid-September, around 58% of inmates in Wyoming prisons had been fully vaccinated, compared to around 38% of staff.

People being booked into WDOC facilities drove much of the coronavirus' spread in prisons earlier in the pandemic. Since the summer, department spokesperson Paul Martin said, the rise in cases has likely been caused by large numbers of unvaccinated staff and the spread of the delta variant.

