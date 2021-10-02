 Skip to main content
Thirty-nine test positive for COVID-19 in Wyoming prisons
Prison

A cell block sits ready for inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington before the facility’s opening in early 2010. Cases of COVID-19 have been detected at the facility. 

 File, Star-Tribune

Thirty-nine active cases of COVID-19 were identified in Wyoming prisons as of Friday, according to data from the Department of Corrections. 

That's down from the last available count, which found 51 cases in DOC inmates and staff during the week of Sept. 17. 

Fifty-one cases of COVID-19 found in Wyoming prison staff, inmates this week

Twenty-three people at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive for coronavirus, including 10 staff members. 

Nine cases — one employee, eight inmates — were found at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk. 

The Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton reported three cases, one from staff. The state penitentiary in Rawlins and the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle both found two, one inmate and employee at each facilities.

As of mid-September, around 58% of inmates in Wyoming prisons had been fully vaccinated, compared to around 38% of staff. 

Wyoming correctional staff continue to drive majority of cases in prisons

People being booked into WDOC facilities drove much of the coronavirus' spread in prisons earlier in the pandemic. Since the summer, department spokesperson Paul Martin said, the rise in cases has likely been caused by large numbers of unvaccinated staff and the spread of the delta variant.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

