 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Three charged in 2019 Riverton double murder

  • 0
Nicole Wagon

Nicole Wagon carries a banner in honor of her two daughters, Jade and Jocelyn, during a march for missing and murdered Indigenous people on May 5 in Riverton. Indigenous people make up 3% of Wyoming's population, but account for 14% of its missing persons and 21% of its homicides. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Three people have been charged for the 2019 deaths of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez, the Fremont County attorney said Monday. 

Patrick Sun Rhodes and Bryce Teran both face two felony charges of murder, and Korbin Headley is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary. 

Sun Rhodes is 17, but will be tried as an adult.

Another Fremont County resident will also be charged in the case, attorney Patrick Lebrun said, but has not been taken into custody. Teran was reportedly already in custody on unrelated charges before the other two were arrested on Friday.

Watt and Perez, both 30, were found dead inside a Riverton home in January 2019. 

According to a statement from Lebrun, the arrests were made after a joint investigation by the Riverton Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the FBI.  

Watt's mother, Nicole Wagon, has become a leading voice drawing attention to missing and murdered Indigenous people in Wyoming.

People are also reading…

Watt's younger sister, Jade Wagon, was also found dead in January 2020, a year after Watt and Perez were found. In March 2020, a coroner ruled that Wagon's death was accidental, caused by hypothermia and exposure. In July of this year, Nicole told the Star-Tribune that a warrant  had been issued in connection to Jade's death, but no arrests have been made.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News