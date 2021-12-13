Three charged in 2019 Riverton double murder

Three people have been charged for the 2019 deaths of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez, the Fremont County attorney said Monday.

Patrick Sun Rhodes and Bryce Teran both face two felony charges of murder, and Korbin Headley is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

Sun Rhodes is 17, but will be tried as an adult.

Another Fremont County resident will also be charged in the case, attorney Patrick Lebrun said, but has not been taken into custody. Teran was reportedly already in custody on unrelated charges before the other two were arrested on Friday.

Watt and Perez, both 30, were found dead inside a Riverton home in January 2019.

According to a statement from Lebrun, the arrests were made after a joint investigation by the Riverton Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the FBI.

Watt's mother, Nicole Wagon, has become a leading voice drawing attention to missing and murdered Indigenous people in Wyoming.

Watt's younger sister, Jade Wagon, was also found dead in January 2020, a year after Watt and Perez were found. In March 2020, a coroner ruled that Wagon's death was accidental, caused by hypothermia and exposure. In July of this year, Nicole told the Star-Tribune that a warrant had been issued in connection to Jade's death, but no arrests have been made.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.