Three members of Wyoming law enforcement listed on far-right group membership logs

At least three Wyoming law enforcement officers were found to be affiliated with the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government group, according to recently leaked membership logs.

The officers identified in the logs now work at the Laramie Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, which trains all uniformed officers.

A whistleblower group, Distributed Denial of Secrets, leaked a copy of an Oath Keepers membership list last year. Around 200 Wyomingites from around the state were on that list, out of nearly 40,000 total member names leaked.

The chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party, Frank Eathorne, also appears on the membership log, WyoFile reported last year. Eathorne has strong ties to former President Donald Trump and led the state effort to censure and condemn Rep. Liz Cheney. He was also photographed in a restricted area near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

An analysis last month by the American Defamation League found that around 600 people on the leaked logs were elected officials, members of law enforcement, first responders or in the military.

The Oath Keepers, founded in 2009, are one of the largest anti-government groups on the far-right, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Their stated mission is to defend and enforce the constitution — particularly, rights to firearms and against government interference — and step in where the government fails. Their name comes from the oath military and law enforcement members take to the constitution.

“What is problematic is what you read between those lines,” said Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, executive director of Albany County for Proper Policing. “It has been an extremist group since its founding, they want to control and take over the powers of the state.”

Members of the Oath Keepers were heavily involved in the Jan. 6 riots, supported rancher Cliven Bundy in an armed standoff with federal officers in 2015 and congregated in heavily armed groups during protests against police brutality in 2020. According to the FBI, the group purposely recruits current and former law enforcement, military and first responders.

While the ADL released names of elected and public officials affiliated with the Oath Keepers, it declined to identify lower-ranking members of law enforcement.

“...This report is not meant to dox rank-and-file personnel,” said spokesperson Jake Hyman. “ADL has been in contact with each law enforcement agency affected by our report and we continue to work with them in addressing the challenges of extremism within their ranks.”

Chris Walsh, executive director of the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (or POST), said Wyoming has no statewide policies on members of law enforcement joining political or activist groups. Most local departments, however, have their own guidelines that typically prevent officers from joining groups that are “counter to law enforcement interest,” Walsh said.

“I will tell you that law enforcement across the country is infused with the Oath Keepers,” Walsh said.

The group’s recent turn to more extreme politics was what turned off a Sweetwater County deputy, who joined in 2015 according to logs, to the Oath Keepers after a year of membership.

“I just liked that they stood for the constitution… they’ve kind of, in my view, strayed away,” he said. “They kinda went a little off the rocker.”

He said he disagreed with the group’s strong anti-government sentiment and turn towards militia organizing. As a member of law enforcement, the deputy said he can see the need for “some government, but not too much.”

“The main reason I paid dues was I liked their thoughts of protecting the constitution. I love the U.S., I love the freedoms we have,” he said, “but I can do that through my job, helping people and making sure people go through due process and protect their rights as individual citizens.”

Deputies in Sweetwater County can participate in political groups on their own time, as private citizens, said sheriff’s spokesperson Jason Mower. However, an agency policy provided by Mower states that employees are subject to “certain reasonable limitations on their speech and expression as public servants and representatives of this agency.”

Basically, Mower said, an officer’s involvement in any group can’t infringe on their ability to enforce the law fairly. There haven’t been any recent problems with that, he said. The agency has also required deputies to complete some anti-bias training.

“As long as you’re not identifying yourself (as law enforcement) and can’t be perceived as representing the agency, then you’re free to exercise your constitutional rights,” Mower said.

A firearms instructor at the law enforcement academy, who logs indicate paid for an annual membership to the Oath Keepers at least once, declined to speak with the Star-Tribune.

The third member of Wyoming law enforcement found on the logs, an officer with the Laramie Police Department, did not respond to requests for comment. A copy of the logs shows he obtained a lifetime membership with the Oath Keepers likely in 2016.

Provenza, who has worked to increase transparency and oversight in Albany County since 2018, said she was concerned after finding a Laramie officer on the Oath Keeper rolls.

“When we — as in ACoPP and other folks in the community — brought the concern of needing an oversight board… we were continually told we don’t need any because (the department does) such a great job,” she said. “Then why do we have a member of the force who is a lifetime member of the Oath Keepers?”

A spokesperson for Laramie police did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.