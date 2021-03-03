Toddler's autopsy report is still pending, Cheyenne police say

A full autopsy report for a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in a dumpster last month is still pending, the Cheyenne Police Department said Wednesday in a statement.

“An error was made during a phone interview, as we have not received the full autopsy report," said Detective Bureau Lt. Rob Dafoe. "We maintain good working relations with our partner agencies and our focus is where it should be, on investigating this case."

Police issued a notice on the afternoon of Feb. 19 that 2-year-old Athian Rivera was missing, and had been last seen around noon. Authorities say they conducted an extensive search of the area where the body was last reported seen. They also contacted people in the area via a reverse 911 system.

Approximately three hours later, the department updated the notice after he was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster near his home.