Torrington inmate dies in hospital, WDOC says

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died in a Torrington hospital on Monday, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said.

Jerry Thomas Tapp was 79.

Tapp was being treated at the Community Hospital in Torrington at the time of his death. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. WDOC does not release inmates' health information to the public.

In June, Tapp was convicted of aggravated assault and battery and attempting to injure with a weapon in Sheridan County. According to WDOC, a district court judge sentenced him to six to ten years in prison.

Tapp was born in 1942 in Curlew, Iowa.

