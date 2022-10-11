Torrington man who murdered girlfriend loses appeal

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of a Torrington man serving life for the murder of his girlfriend. Sean Logan Pettus’ lawyers had argued a lower court should have allowed him to withdraw his no contest plea.

The justices disagreed, concluding he failed to show a fair and just reason to let him back out of the plea. They noted he had received close assistance from his defense lawyers, voluntarily entered his plea and failed to provide evidence to support his claims that he was innocent.

“The district court gave Mr. Pettus the opportunity to present evidence in support of his motion. Mr. Pettus declined this invitation and chose not to testify, call any other witnesses, or offer any affidavits setting forth credible new evidence of his innocence,” the ruling states. “Therefore, Mr. Pettus ‘completely failed to meet his burden’ of establishing this ‘new evidence’ was a fair and just reason to withdraw his no-contest plea.”

In April 2021, a fire ignited inside a building that housed Pettus’ tattoo parlor. Police learned that Pettus went to a convenience store shortly after the fire and smelled of gasoline.

While investigating the blaze, officers learned that Pettus’ girlfriend had been missing for a few days. When they went to the apartment the couple shared, they found her body. She had been stabbed and strangled.

Prosecutors charged Pettus with first-degree murder — which carries a possible death sentence in Wyoming — along with arson, theft and burglary. In August 2021, he reached a deal with prosecutors, pleading no contest to second-degree murder, which does not carry the death penalty. In a no contest plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but still faces the punishments of a guilty conviction.

In October, Pettus sought to withdraw his plea, claiming his lawyer was ineffective and that new evidence showed he was innocent. That evidence was an unsworn letter from a neighbor who said Pettus was staying with him at the time of the murder. At a subsequent hearing, a new defense attorney said Pettus had additionally not been properly informed about his appellate rights at the time he pleaded no contest.

Attorneys for the state countered with a video recording that showed Pettus explaining during a jail visit that his earlier attorney had advised him not to enter the no contest plea, which suggested he did receive adequate assistance from his lawyer, he just chose to ignore it.

The supreme court ultimately found Pettus failed to back up his claims of innocence and did have adequate representation ahead of his plea. The justices also concluded he made that plea knowingly.

Pettus, 33, is serving his life sentence at Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins.