Torrington prison confirms fourth death in four weeks

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington died in a hospital on Wednesday, the Department of Corrections confirmed Friday.

Frank Lee Apodaca had been taken to the Community Hospital in Torrington prior to his death. He was 66 years old.

His is the fourth death reported at the facility in as many weeks.

The Fort Collins, Colorado, native was sentenced to nine to 12 years in prison in 2017, after being convicted of third-degree sexual assault and intrusion on a victim under age 16 in Laramie County.

The department will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but does not release protected health information.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.