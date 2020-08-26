Torrington woman who was found injured on Cheyenne street dies

A Torrington woman who was found injured on a Cheyenne road has died, police said Wednesday.
Police identified her as 67-year-old Ann Miner.
Cheyenne police responded to the 5100 block of Frontier Mall Drive for a report of a woman lying in the road. Miner was taken by medics to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Authorities suspect Miner might have been struck by a vehicle.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Zack Johnson at 307-637-6502.
