Torrington woman who was found injured on Cheyenne street dies
Torrington woman who was found injured on Cheyenne street dies

A Torrington woman who was found injured on a Cheyenne road has died, police said Wednesday.

Police identified her as 67-year-old Ann Miner.

Cheyenne police responded to the 5100 block of Frontier Mall Drive for a report of a woman lying in the road. Miner was taken by medics to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Authorities suspect Miner might have been struck by a vehicle. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Zack Johnson at 307-637-6502.

