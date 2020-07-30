Traffic stop nets eight pounds of pot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic stop nets eight lbs of pot

GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men after a highway traffic stop turned into an interstate drug bust just after midnight Monday morning.

Deputies arrested Jerrell Riley, 38, Rashawn Felder, 30, and Charles Turner, 27, on suspicion of felony possession with intent to deliver marijuana, THC liquid and THC wax, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.

After stopping the three North Dakota men for driving 74 mph in a 70 mph zone, the deputy smelled marijuana coming from their car and a police dog indicated as well. Eight pounds of suspected marijuana, 13 pounds of THC liquid and 9.7 ounces of THC wax were all found inside of the car, Reynolds said.

The three men were suspected to be returning to North Dakota after picking up the drugs in Colorado, Reynolds said.

