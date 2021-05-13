Traffic stop that found meth in man's car was unlawfully extended, Supreme Court finds

While his case was first moving through district court, Mahaffy tried to stop the evidence gathered in the last part of the traffic stop from being used in the case, but a judge denied the motion. He pleaded guilty on the condition he would be able to seek review of that decision.

Three of the five sitting members of the Wyoming Supreme Court agreed that the traffic stop being extended past the time it took for officers to complete the citation for the lit cigarette was a violation of Mahaffy’s Fourth Amendment rights. The amendment prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures, and precedent in Wyoming says traffic stops count as seizures of a vehicle’s occupants.

Mahaffy’s case will now be sent back to Campbell County, where it will be reviewed on remand in the lower district court where it was initially tried.

The Supreme Court’s majority opinion, written by Justice Kate Fox, cites U.S. case law that says a seizure (including a car search) from a traffic stop becomes unlawful once it’s “prolonged beyond the time reasonably required” to issue a ticket for the original violation.

Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill, who represented the state in the appeal, declined to comment Thursday. State Public Defender Diane Lozano, who argued on Mahaffy’s behalf, did not respond to a request for comment.

In her dissenting opinion, Justice Lynne Boomgaarden said the decision sets a wide precedent allowing anyone pulled over to contest evidence found against them during a traffic stop if the search is not directly related to the reason for the stop.

