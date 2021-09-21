Trial delayed in fatal abuse case

“The state’s evidence at the preliminary hearing did not shed any light on who inflicted ‘physical injury’ as defined by Wyoming law, let alone that Carolyn Ashley Aune ‘perpetrated or attempted to perpetrate’ child abuse,” Smith wrote, adding, “the state has not put the defendant on any notice as to [who] the purported killer actually is.”

However, Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield has said the current charging documents are sufficient and that a bill of particulars is not necessary.

For example, while Williams wants to know what injuries he is alleged to have caused, Hatfield said the defendant “is on notice that any form of physical injury inflicted … would support culpability and any must be defended against.”

He referenced a quote from a 1995 Wyoming Supreme Court decision, in which the court held that “a bill of particulars is inappropriate for obtaining evidence, facts, theories and strategies.”