Trial Lawyers College lawsuit against Gerry Spence drags on, more than a year later

The college’s suit hinges on accusations against Spence for using the Trial Lawyers College name, logo — a red cloud with a lightning bolt — and email lists after he was off the board.

According to a lawsuit filed by Spence last year in Wyoming, Spence himself painted the logo for Thunderhead Ranch, and the college reportedly trademarked it in 2012 without his permission. TLC also trademarked the name “Trial Lawyers College” at the same time.

Spence and the other defendants in the case deny using confidential email lists in their response to the suit, stating that alumni contact information is readily available in a directory.

In court filings, college leadership says the divide began in December 2019 when the board voted not to spend millions of dollars building a library in Spence’s honor on Thunderhead Ranch, since the land is leased from the Spence Foundation and not owned by the school.

One of the defendants in the case, former board member and Lancaster, California mayor Rex Parris, said the board had been planning that building for nearly a decade, and had voted to move forward with the plan at least four times previously.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}