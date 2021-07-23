Trial Lawyers College lawsuit against Gerry Spence drags on, more than a year later

A legal dispute between a Wyoming-based trial lawyers training school and its ousted founder has stretched on for more than a year, court records indicate, with recent filings attempting to speed up discovery in the case.
Gerry Spence, a prominent trial lawyer and Wyoming native, founded the Trial Lawyers College in 1993 and began holding training programs at his Thunderhead Ranch in Dubois the year after.
But last year, a series of legal actions in federal courts in California (where Spence now spends much of his time) and Wyoming showed an internal conflict between the founder and half of the board which culminated with Spence leaving and taking the other half with him.
What the conflict is really about, though, still varies depending who you ask.
Spence rose to national prominence through his decades-long trial winning streak and television commentary on the O.J. Simpson trial in 1995. He’s noted for never losing a criminal case, and won multi-million dollar verdicts against companies including McDonald’s, insurance corporations and Penthouse Magazine.
The college says Spence and four other board members left the board in May 2020, months after the board declined to build a library in Spence’s honor. Spence’s side claims the split started when members of the board began to stray from the college’s mission statement by representing government entities.
The college’s suit hinges on accusations against Spence for using the Trial Lawyers College name, logo — a red cloud with a lightning bolt — and email lists after he was off the board.
According to a lawsuit filed by Spence last year in Wyoming, Spence himself painted the logo for Thunderhead Ranch, and the college reportedly trademarked it in 2012 without his permission. TLC also trademarked the name “Trial Lawyers College” at the same time.
Spence and the other defendants in the case deny using confidential email lists in their response to the suit, stating that alumni contact information is readily available in a directory.
In court filings, college leadership says the divide began in December 2019 when the board voted not to spend millions of dollars building a library in Spence’s honor on Thunderhead Ranch, since the land is leased from the Spence Foundation and not owned by the school.
One of the defendants in the case, former board member and Lancaster, California mayor Rex Parris, said the board had been planning that building for nearly a decade, and had voted to move forward with the plan at least four times previously.
According to a statement put out by the board last year, the board decided in 2019 not to use millions on hand to build the library because it had been donated for the endowment. After board members began raising money and pledges, a hired professional fundraiser reportedly told the board the students at the college weren’t in support of the plan and would rather see money going toward scholarships and school operations.
Parris sides with Spence, who says in court filings that he felt the college had deviated from its mission statement. Spence, according to a lawsuit filed last year, found out that at least two board members were representing municipalities in property damage cases against citizens.
As part of its mission to help the "poor, the injured, the forgotten, the voiceless, the defenseless and the damned," the college doesn’t train lawyers representing the government or large corporations. The board’s statement says those members don’t actually represent municipalities, but that its treasurer does have a start-up company which works with the Department of Transportation.
Spence also said the teaching style had become more pedagogic, straying from his signature psychodrama techniques.
In June, Spence and the other former board members asked a judge to close the case with a partial summary judgement, on the grounds that the TLC did not have enough evidence to prove the trademark infringement or computer fraud claims related to the email lists, logo and name. That motion has not been granted.
Court records show that around the same time, one of the active lawsuits filed by the college against Spence and several other former board members was moved from a California federal court to Wyoming.
Under board president John Sloan, a group of five original board members plus another five elected to fill the vacated seats, the Trial Lawyers College has continued operating without a permanent home.
The school went virtual during the pandemic, and according to its website has several in-person programs scheduled later in 2021 and beyond. The Spence Foundation terminated TLC’s lease in May 2020, and ordered the college to remove all references to Spence’s name or Thunderhead Ranch from its materials and website. Without a new permanent home yet, future programs are set to be held at temporary venues including a resort in Washington, a camp in New Mexico and a YMCA in Colorado.
Now, Spence is running a new trial training program at the Dubois ranch, under the name “The Gerry Spence Method.” It’s set to host its first program in August. Despite charging about $1,500 more than the cost of a similar three-week program at TLC, Parris said the program sold out in a month and now has a waiting list.
For a while during the summer of 2020, court filings indicate that both Spence’s cohort and the group led by remaining board president John Sloan were both operating their own version of the Trial Lawyers College. In late April 2020, the lawsuit states Spence registered a nonprofit with the state of Wyoming under the name “Gerry Spence’s Trial Lawyers College at the Thunderhead Ranch.” That name is no longer used.
Parris said he also filed an elder abuse complaint in California against the college, alleging that the legal action against the 92-year-old Spence is emotional mistreatment.
Lawyers representing the college, TLC leadership and counsel for Spence and the defendants did not respond to requests for comment.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.