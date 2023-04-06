A jury trial was set this week in a wrongful death lawsuit that accuses a Texas-based railroad company of negligently causing a crash that killed a Wyoming man in 2021, new filed court documents show.

BNSF Railway Company is accused of negligent hiring practices, training and supervision of its employees, the complaint shows.

The company operates one of the largest freight railroads in North America, with nearly 400 different railroad lines, their website states.

Patrick Lynne Moore died on June 18, 2021, in Hot Springs County, the complaint shows. His daughter, Kellie Martin, of Montana, is suing on his behalf.

Moore was driving north on U.S. Highway 20 in Wind River Canyon during the early evening, the complaint states. At the same time, a driver for BNSF Railway Company was traveling south in a modified Ford F-250, which was specifically altered to be able to drive on railroad tracks.

U.S. Highway 20 is a two-lane road with designated passing zones.

A man was towing a boat and trailer on the highway. His son was directly behind him in a Chevy pickup. The BNSF high rail truck was behind them both.

As the BNSF high rail truck driver attempted to pass the two cars back-to-back, Moore was headed in the opposite direction in his Mercury Grand Marquis.

Moore was hit head on by the high rail truck, the complaint states. His vehicle was plainly visible, and the driver did not have room to safely pass.

The driver “breached his duty to operate the BNSF vehicle in a safe, prudent and responsible manner and to keep an eye out of other vehicles when he negligently entered Moore’s lane causing a head-on collision with Moore’s vehicle at highway speeds,” the complaint states.

Martin is seeking damages for her father's death, as the driver’s conduct was “outrageous and utterly reckless and a reasonable person would know that such outrageous conduct was highly likely to injure or kill someone,” the complaint said.

The railroad company has either denied the allegations or stated they lacked sufficient knowledge to form a belief on them, a filed response shows. They also requested a jury trial.

On Tuesday, a jury trial was set for June 26.

BNSF Railway Company’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Martin's attorneys declined to comment.