Trio charged with burglary of home in Douglas

DOUGLAS (WNE) — A former Douglas man faces up to 25 years in prison after he and two accomplices allegedly broke into a home and stole a handgun, a puppy, cash and other items in early December.

Ashten John Cole has been charged with felony aggravated burglary.

The two others, Dalia R. Schieber and Jordan L. McDaniel, have been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary for helping Cole plan to rob a home at the KOA Campground.

The defendants’ statements to police amount to finger pointing about who instigated the alleged burglary plan, who took some of the items, who caused some damage inside the home, and who tried to hide the gun from police.

According to court affidavits filed by a Converse County sheriff’s deputy and investigator, the three were stopped by Wyoming Highway Patrol as they attempted to return to Wheatland following a reported burglary at the home on Cold Springs Road. Cole had been evicted from the residence in October and had until Nov. 14 to remove his personal items.

On Dec. 5, Cole learned the residents would be gone for a couple of hours and he, along with Schieber and McDaniel, drove from Wheatland to Douglas.

Schieber told officers they simply agreed to help Cole get his belongings, while Cole said it was McDaniel’s idea to steal items from the home, according to the affidavits.

Later, Schieber told officers Cole was angry about his belongings left at the residence being sold and he was going to steal a handgun and other items while there.

Cole faces 5-25 years in prison and a maximum of $50,000 fine if convicted on the aggravated burglary charge. Schieber and McDaniel each face up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.