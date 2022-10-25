Truck driver admits to transporting 13-year-old across state lines

A truck driver pleaded guilty Monday to transporting a 13-year-old girl across state lines for sexual purposes.

Christopher Evans had previously admitted to picking up the girl near her home in Roosevelt City, Utah, without her parents' permission, court documents show. The girl told investigators he touched her sexually during the two days they spent together in his semi-truck.

He was arrested in the semi-truck on March 10 in Cheyenne.

The girl ran away from home on March 8, taking with her a headset for an Oculus, a virtual reality video game system. Investigators believe the girl and Evans had contact via the Oculus, and authorities found a message that said "waiting" sent to her from Evans' account around the time she left home.

Investigators used Evans' cell phone to track him down. He told them he met the girl virtually a few months prior and considered them in a relationship, according to a federal complaint. They planned to move together to Florida to live together.

Evans further told investigators he contacted the girl through the Oculus and arranged to meet her in person, the complaint states. He picked her up near her home and left Utah with her.

A grand jury indicted Evans on a charge of transporting a minor, which carries a prison sentence of 10 years to life.

He is set to be sentenced in January in a federal courtroom in Casper.