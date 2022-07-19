Trump endorsement has little influence on Hageman-Cheney race, poll shows

Former President Donald Trump has made the defeat of Rep. Liz Cheney a top priority, even visiting Wyoming for the first time to campaign for Harriet Hageman, his pick to unseat her. But a new Casper Star-Tribune poll found his endorsement may have little influence over voters here.

Only 30% of people who plan to vote in the Wyoming Republican Primary next month say the Trump endorsement makes them more likely to vote for Hageman, the poll found. In comparison, 26% say it makes them less likely to vote for Trump’s pick, while 44% indicated it has no effect on their decision.

"They're voting against Cheney to vote against Cheney, not because Trump told them to vote against Cheney," said Brad Coker, managing director of Mason-Dixon, the polling company that performed the survey for the Star-Tribune.

The results are in line with the Star-Tribune’s reporting on the issue. In numerous conversations, residents who say they plan to vote for Hageman express deep distaste for Cheney, but separately say that the endorsement itself doesn't have much to do with their vote for Hageman.

Mark Hladik, who's lived in Wyoming for 42 years, said that the "top, top" reason he's not voting for Cheney is because she "betrayed" Trump. But at the same time, Hladik says Trump's endorsement of Hageman "didn't influence it at all."

When asked to explain, Hladik said that "There's more reasons, but that's top, top. She acts like a RINO [Republican in name only].”

The same poll showed Hageman leading Cheney 52% to 30% with a month until the primary. It is the first independent, in-state poll to be conducted on one of the nation’s most watched races.

"When you talk about Cheney and you talk about Trump, you think they're joined at the hip, but they really aren't," Coker said. Instead, he attributes Cheney’s falling favorability to her defiance of the Republican Party writ large.

At the time of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Cheney was the third-ranking Republican in the House. Her steadfast criticism of the former president as a threat to democracy led her colleagues in Congress to vote her out of leadership. She also angered the state GOP, which censured her and later symbolically voted to no longer recognize her as a Republican.

"She sort of started to fall out of favor very early by going against the caucus. She had to fight to keep her conference chair position pretty early on, and in most cases when that happens, a member starts to get in line," Coker said.

Cheney did not get in line. She continued to speak out against Trump and kept the Jan. 6 attack in the news. The poll found that Cheney’s participation on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack appears to be playing a bigger role in the House race than Trump’s endorsement. Six in 10 Republicans, for example, say they are less likely to vote for Cheney due to her role on the committee.

"The big story is Liz Cheney is going to get beat," Coker said. "That's a foregone conclusion.

"The mistake would be to say is that it’s all because of Trump. It's because of Cheney. It has a lot more to do with breaking faith with the Republican voters in Wyoming," Coker added.

Poll numbers back up his assertion. Only 27% of likely voters in the Wyoming GOP primary say they approved of Cheney's job performance.

The poll results on Trump himself, who told New York Magazine in an interview that he’s already made a decision on whether to run for president in 2024, didn't surprise experts. Of registered GOP voters in Wyoming, 54% said they had a favorable opinion of the former president, while 32% said they have an unfavorable view, the poll found. Fourteen percent feel neutral.

A few months back in other states, Trump's favorability was far higher, Coker said.

"[Trump's ratings] are not what they were six months ago," he said.

Trump’s favorability rating here is notably lower than the percentage of Wyomingites who voted for him in the 2016 and 2020 elections. In both instances, he received nearly 70% support – the highest percentage in the nation.

"I think the ending of the administration and what has transpired in the 18 months since ... I would expect it to chip away at his image," said Dr. Jim King, political science professor at the University of Wyoming.

When voters were asked for their views on Hageman, she did slightly better than Trump. Nearly six in 10 registered Republicans have a favorable opinion of her. About 2 in 10 view her unfavorably.

While the majority of voters say Trumps’ endorsement won’t make them more likely to back Hageman, her team continues to use her connection to the former president in campaign materials. Most recently, a super PAC supporting the campaign sent out a mailer adorned with Trump's face and a quote from him.

"Harriet Hageman adores the great state of Wyoming, is strong on crime and borders, powerfully supports the second amendment, loves our military and our vets, and will fight for election integrity and energy independence," the mailer reads.

On the other side of the mailer, it once again reiterates that Hageman is "Endorsed by President Donald J. Trump."

And as for President Joe Biden, 83% of those likely to vote in Wyoming’s Republican primary said they disapprove of his job performance as president. A party breakdown shows, unsurprisingly, that only 7% of Republicans approve of his job performance, compared to 50% of Democrats and 19% of independents.

The poll surveyed 1,100 registered Wyoming voters likely to participate in the primary, resulting in a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.