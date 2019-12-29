Two face federal charges in mail theft

GILLETTE (WNE) — Local charges have been dropped against two Campbell County residents in connection with stolen mail and credit cards because they have been charged federally for the crimes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ted M. Mathill, 45, and Donae Larae Chavez, 37, were charged in July in District Court in Gillette after they were linked to the theft of driver’s licenses and credit cards, with Mathill acting as what an investigator called “the ringleader” in a series of mail thefts, according to court documents.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office began getting a series of complaints in April about checks and driver’s licenses stolen from the mail and used fraudulently.

In announcing the arrest of Chavez, Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny estimated there were more than 100 victims in the mail theft case. Some of the theft of mail happened at several locations along Highway 50, West 4J Road, Oriva Hills, McKenzie Road, Echeta Road, Outer Limits and Interstate Industrial Area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0