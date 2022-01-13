 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Two more COVID deaths confirmed in Wyoming prisons

  • Updated
  • 0
Wyoming State Penitentiary (copy)

A decommissioned guard tower at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. Two more COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Wyoming prisons.

 Alan Rogers file, Star-Tribune

Two more people incarcerated in Wyoming prisons have died from COVID-19, an update from the Department of Corrections confirmed on Thursday. 

A total of eight people incarcerated in the state have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic. 

Thursday's update was the department's first in four weeks. Both deaths were confirmed in that time. 

The update also showed there were 15 cases of COVID found in Wyoming prisons during this week's testing, with the majority of those -- 10 -- in the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. Five of those were from staff. 

Three staff also tested positive at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle, and one employee and one resident in the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk. 

Ten people died while incarcerated in Wyoming prisons in 2021, six of them reportedly from COVID-19. 

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Spotify lays off staff and shuts down podcast studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News