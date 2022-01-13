Two more COVID deaths confirmed in Wyoming prisons

Two more people incarcerated in Wyoming prisons have died from COVID-19, an update from the Department of Corrections confirmed on Thursday.

A total of eight people incarcerated in the state have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday's update was the department's first in four weeks. Both deaths were confirmed in that time.

The update also showed there were 15 cases of COVID found in Wyoming prisons during this week's testing, with the majority of those -- 10 -- in the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. Five of those were from staff.

Three staff also tested positive at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle, and one employee and one resident in the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk.

Ten people died while incarcerated in Wyoming prisons in 2021, six of them reportedly from COVID-19.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.