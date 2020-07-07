Two Rock Springs police officers contract coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Rock Springs police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The officers are quarantining for a two-week period. It is unknown how they contracted the virus.

The Rock Springs Police Department was notified of their positive tests Friday. Since then, the department has notified any city employees who could have been exposed and done a deep cleaning of the police facility and police cars. The county health department is contact tracing and will test every department employee.

All employees will wear face masks when interacting with the public, according to a Monday evening Facebook post from the department, which also encourages the public to wear masks when interacting with emergency personnel. They will also attempt to social distance and wash hands between contacts.

Sweetwater County is currently in the middle of an uptick in coronavirus cases that began late last month. The county has confirmed 53 of its 103 cases since June 23.

Neither of the officers have been hospitalized.