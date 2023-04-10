GILLETTE (WNE) – Two women were arrested for felony possession of meth with intent to deliver Thursday night.

The women, 39 and 33, were in a 2013 Honda when they were stopped in the 900 block of East Second Street for a headlight violation and swerving, said Police Capt. Jason Marcus.

Police could smell weed in the car, and a small jeweler’s baggies and a box for a scale, Marcus said.

The 39-year-old, Jessica Olmedo said she also had drugs on her, and an additional 5 grams of meth in packaging was found. The 33-year-old, Jolie Bryant, had an active county warrant for failure to provide proof of counseling.

Both women were arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, which is a felony, as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana.