U.S. Commission on Civil Rights urges Wyoming to pass hate crime legislation

“This report is intended to be a tool to help identify and respond to the many issues surrounding implicit bias, hate and policing practices on our communities of color, indigenous, LGBTQ, and other races and ethnicities,” the chairman of the committee that wrote the report, Sheridan’s Robert Byrd, wrote in a statement. “The Committee concluded that Wyoming law enforcement and State government officials, at every level, need to address issues related to hate crimes in Wyoming. I encourage all citizens of Wyoming, as well as policymakers, law enforcement, community members, and any other stakeholders to read this important report.”

While the report listed numerous incidences of potential hate crimes and acts of discrimination that have occurred around Wyoming over the past several years – the defacement of a Catholic church, allegations by Native Americans of police calls not being taken seriously, and habitual discrimination toward the state’s LGBTQ community – enacting any type of anti-discrimination legislation has been an uphill battle in Wyoming.