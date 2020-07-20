University of Wyoming gun ruling appealed to Supreme Court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE — Attorneys for a Uinta County man asked the Wyoming Supreme Court on Friday to rule on the power of the University of Wyoming to regulate guns on its campus.

Lyle Williams is appealing a ruling by Tori Kricken, the Albany County district court judge, who said earlier this month that the university can regulate and prohibit firearms on campus.

Williams was cited in 2018 for open-carrying a gun inside the university’s convention center during the state Republican Party’s annual conference. Williams was one of many attendees who open-carried a gun with the intention of getting a citation and challenging UW’s gun policy.

If the state’s high court decides to take on the case, this will be the first appellate ruling on the university’s gun policy.

Jason Tangeman, Williams’ Laramie-based lawyer, has presented a number of questions that he would like the Supreme Court to review. He asked the court to answer whether UW is exempt from a Wyoming law that prevents government bodies lower than the legislature, such as cities and counties, from writing their own gun laws.

Elementary and secondary schools are exempt from that law, but the university is not, Tangeman has previously argued in the case.