University of Wyoming, Sheridan school district face federal investigations for sexual violence, racial harassment

The University of Wyoming is facing another federal investigation into alleged sexual violence at the school, according to the Office of Civil Rights, while a Sheridan school district is facing its own inquiry related to racial harassment.

The two investigations were opened into the university and Sheridan County School District No. 2 earlier this spring, according to the Office of Civil Rights’ website. The office is a part of the federal Department of Education, and it handles investigations of educational entities accused of violating federal disability, race and sexual violence or discrimination laws.

Little is typically released publicly about these investigations; the office confirms the investigations exist but does not comment further.

According to the office’s website, an investigation was opened into the university on April 13. The inquiry is looking into allegations of sexual violence-related discrimination in violation of Title IX. The university continues to have two other pending, apparently linked Title IX investigations. One is also examining allegations of sexual violence-related discrimination, and the other is looking into retaliation.

University spokesman Chad Baldwin declined to comment Thursday.