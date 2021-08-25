Unvaccinated staff in Wyoming prisons leads to rise in cases

When it comes to COVID precautions inside the state facilities, Martin said most of the department’s protocol — which aligns with guidance for prisons set out by the Centers for Disease Control — has stayed the same throughout the pandemic. Sanitation, distancing, face coverings and other PPE are still in effect.

The only policy relaxed in recent months, Martin said, was to begin allowing some in-person visits this summer, as long as residents and visitors were separated by plastic barriers.

In late July, an inmate at the Wyoming Honor Farm confirmed in a letter to the Star-Tribune that visitation had slightly opened up, after months of only video visits (The Star-Tribune is aware of this person’s identity, but has chosen to preserve their anonymity out of fear of retaliation).

They also said that masks continue to be required for anyone inside the facilities, and can only be taken off outside if you are at least six feet away from anyone.

An internal memo obtained by the Star-Tribune dated July 23 shows quarantine protocol for a unit in WMCI. During quarantine, which lasts for 14 days after a resident of a certain unit tests positive, meals and commissary items are delivered to cells directly. Video visits are also cancelled while a resident is in active quarantine.

Three Wyoming inmates have died from the coronavirus, according to WDOC. The deaths came during the winter spike in cases, after months of Wyoming being among only a handful of states without an inmate COVID death. Now, according to data from the Marshall Project, just four states have seen fewer deaths among prison residents related to the coronavirus.

