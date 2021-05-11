Updated mental exam ordered for man accused of trying to run into sheriff's deputy

GILLETTE (WNE) – The Gillette man accused of trying to run into a sheriff’s deputy last spring has withdrawn his plea to three charges against him and again pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness.

That means that the case awaits an updated mental exam — one that Nathan Schuerman, 41, hopes will take into consideration medical reports missing in the first exam and whether a change in his medication weeks before the incident could have affected his behavior and contributed to his actions.

Schuerman was scheduled to be sentenced May 11 after he had pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery, interference with a peace officer and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.

But last month, Schuerman’s attorney, Eric Palen, learned from Schuerman that his switch from one anti-depressant medication to another wasn’t addressed during his mental health exam at the Wyoming State Hospital.

In a court filing, Palen said “being under the influence of these two medications at the same time may explain Mr. Schuerman’s behavior at the time of the incident.”